NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings
The initial sense after the Lions and Rams’ blockbuster quarterback swap earlier this year was that Los Angeles tossed in a second first-round pick to get Detroit to take QB Jared Goff and his onerous contract, making Goff just a temporary stopgap solution until the Lions could find their franchise guy. Lions GM Brad Holmes, who was a part of the Rams front office that was so high on Goff initially, pushed back on that characterization, however.nfltraderumors.co