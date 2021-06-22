Appeals court allows California to enforce assault weapons ban while it reviews a legal challenge

California’s ban on the guns it defines as assault weapons will remain in effect while the state appeals a federal judge’s ruling that declared the law unconstitutional. The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco on Monday granted Attorney General Rob Bonta’s request for a stay of the June 4 ruling by U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez of San Diego. The stay allows the state to continue enforcing its law, enacted in 1989, during the appeals process, likely to last at least the rest of this year.