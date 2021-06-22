NP Mayor Brandon Kelliher Proclaims June 26th as Keep NP Beautiful Day

North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher signed proclamation naming June 26th as Keep North Platte Beautiful Day. The signing was made in conjunction with Governor Rickets proclaiming Keep Nebraska Beautiful Day on the same date. Every Nebraskan who is able is encouraged to get outside and provide a service to their community. The day is a way to focus attention on the importance of keeping our communities clean, green and beautiful. Throughout the week, Keep Nebraska Beautiful affiliates from across the state will be holding events in celebration.