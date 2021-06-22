Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Billings, MT

Speed Safety Campaign reminding drivers to slow down

By Riley Nagel
KULR8
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBILINGS - With three fatal crashes in Montana this weekend, and one of those happening in Billings, it's a good time to remind folks to drive carefully and respect all speed limits. The Montana Highway Patrol is included in the Western States Safety Coalition which will participate in a Speed...

www.kulr8.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Traffic
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
State
Wyoming State
Local
Montana Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Limits#Traffic Accident#Bilings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Oregon StateArgus Observer Online

Coalition cracks down on speeding this weekend

The following information was submitted in a news release from Oregon State Police on June 23. SALEM — Drivers stayed off the roads in droves during the pandemic. Unfortunately, those who did drive were the cause of a steep rise in roadway deaths, with the excess speed at the heart of many crashes. The Western States Traffic Safety Coalition members came together to show commitment and emphasis on meaningful public education about the dangers of risky driving behaviors, especially excessive speeding. The coalition includes the following members from Arizona Department of Public Safety, California Highway Patrol, Colorado State Patrol, Idaho State Police, Montana Highway Patrol, Nevada Highway Patrol, North Dakota Highway Patrol, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Utah Highway Patrol, Washington State Patrol, Wyoming Highway Patrol and Oregon State Police.
Washington Statekpug1170.com

State Patrol Wants Drivers to Slow Down

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol has a message for drivers: slow down. The State Patrol says troopers are seeing more traffic and more speeders, with many clocked going over 100 miles per hour. Even with reduced traffic volumes last year, WSP responded to over 35,000 collisions and wrote...
Columbia, MSWDAM-TV

MDOT crews remind drivers to slow down ahead of holiday weekend

Columbia adds two championship coaches to athletic department. Colin McKenzie will take over as director on Thursday. Gas prices rising heading into Fourth of July weekend. Mississippi gas prices are up 1.4 cents per gallon in the past week, according to Gas Buddy. Heidelberg hopes to gain grocery store under...
Wyoming StateInsurance Journal

Speeding in Wyoming Was Down, Excessive Speed Was Up

Drivers were caught speeding less in Wyoming last year but those who got nabbed were going faster than usual. Citations for speeding fell 15% in 2020 but there were 29% more citations for people driving over 100 mph, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Highway traffic was down during the...
Idaho StateKPVI Newschannel 6

ISP is Advising Idaho Drivers to Slow Down

Idaho State Police is advising Gem State drivers to slow down. Last weekend, troopers took part in the Border to Border speed education and enforcement campaign. From Friday to Sunday, ISP issued 350 citations, 60% of those were speed related. Among that 60%, two were for reckless driving and four were for speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.
Sioux Falls, SD101.9 KELO-FM

Dept of Public Safety reminds folks to buckle up for safety

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO.com) – Since last Thursday, there have been 6 fatal crashes in South Dakota. The Department of Public Safety notes one common factor that ties the accidents together. All the victims were not wearing seatbelts. Five of the crashes were single-vehicle accidents. A fatal crash on Tuesday...
Independence, OHTimes Reporter

ODOT reminding drivers to be safe during Independence Day

The Ohio Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to be alert and patient July 1-5 for the Independence Day holiday. AAA expects overall Independence Day weekend travel volumes to nearly recover to pre-pandemic levels, and auto travel to surpass the records set in 2019. The heaviest congestion is expected to be during the late afternoon on July 1, 2 and 5.
Dallas County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Fourth Of July Reminders For Drinking And Driving Safety

With the Fourth of July holiday this weekend there are important reminders for people who may be enjoying alcohol while celebrating. Dallas County Sheriff Chad Leonard reminds people that the month of July is one of the most hazardous months of the year and the Fourth of July holiday is one of the most hazardous days to be out on the road.
Traffichccommunityjournal.com

TDLR reminds motorists of traffic safety laws

Drivers traveling this summer should remember that state law requires them to slow down or move over when tow trucks and other emergency vehicles – police, fire, EMS and highway response trucks – are stopped on the side of the road with their lights activated. Texas traffic laws require drivers...
Trafficdiscoverestevan.com

SGI Reminds Drivers To Be Safe On Summer Road Trips

Now that the summer season has arrived, and the kids are out of school many will be heading out on the road for a number of summer road trips. SGI wants to remind drivers to stay safe on busy roads. Tyler McMurchy, Manager of Media Relations for SGI details the...
Springfield, ILfoxillinois.com

IDOT flood safety tips for drivers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Transportation is reminding residents to stay on alert for potential flooding as we continue to see more rainfall in the region. IDOT is reminding drivers not to drive through flooded roads. Drivers should not push their vehicle out of the water if...
Dallas, TXdpdbeat.com

DPD ALERTS DRIVERS TO SLOW DOWN OR FACE FINES, TICKETS

Many police departments across the country are seeing an uptick in road rage incidents. Dallas area highways have become increasingly congested and dangerous with more vehicles traveling at high speeds and more road-rage incidents being reported. Aggressive driving has become commonplace, which has led to aggressive acts being committed. These actions will increase the likelihood of motorists becoming victims of crimes. The Dallas Police Department encourages motorists to slow down, don’t drink and drive, and obey all traffic laws.
Indianapolis, INcbs4indy.com

INDOT reminds drivers of work zone safety through virtual town hall

INDIANAPOLIS — With construction season underway, the Indiana Department of Transportation wants to hear from you when it comes to your safety in work zones. INDOT plans to host a virtual town hall Tuesday night. Featuring two presenters and a moderator, the forum will touch on new safety features in INDOT work zones, as well as opportunities for Q & A from those virtually in attendance.
Shawano County, WItchdailynews.com

Law Enforcement Sends Holiday Safety Reminders

SHAWANO, WI – The Fourth of July Holiday weekend offers a lot of fun, but with that comes a strong need for safety practices. Shawano County Sheriff Adam Bieber says one thing to keep in mind is that there is a lot of travel in the area. “There will be...
Iowa State1380kcim.com

Iowa DOT’s Motor Vehicle Enforcement Group To Participate In National Operation Safe Driver

An annual one-week enforcement and educational blitz will include the Iowa Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Motor Vehicle Enforcement (MVE) group. Operation Safe Driver week will run nationally from Sunday, July 11 through Saturday, July 17 to bring attention to motor carrier safety issues. The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance and MVE focus their efforts on detecting unsafe driving behaviors by both commercial drivers and other drivers who are operating around commercial motor vehicles. The goal is to combat the number of deaths and injuries from crashes. This year they will hone in on speeding due to the increase in fatalities last year, even though road traffic was greatly decreased during the pandemic. According to the National Safety Council’s preliminary estimates, the rate of death on roads last year increased 24 percent over the previous 12-month period while miles driven dropped 13 percent. This increase is the highest estimated year-over-year jump in the last 96 years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy