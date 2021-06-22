Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

By Logan Ulrich
nfltraderumors.co
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColts QB Carson Wentz said he is fitting in well with his new team and can already tell that the team is in a good place. “I’d say right when the trade happened, obviously getting a handful of texts from coaches, members of the organization, teammates, right away I was like, It seems like there’s a lot of maturity in that locker room, a lot of guys who really get it,” Wentz said, via Albert Breer of SI.com. “And then getting on the Zoom calls, and how engaging they were, I don’t know, you could just tell. Everyone was attentive. Everyone was engaged. Which is hard, don’t get me wrong, in the Zoom-meeting era that we’re living in right now, it can be hard. And just seeing everyone’s engagement level and football IQ as they talk, and going through plays. Then, really, when we had our two weeks together at the facility, even though we still had three different locker rooms because of protocols, when you walked in with the organization, when you walked out on that field, when got in the huddle, when you got with the team and broke it down at the end of practice, when we shot hoops on the field, and played those fun games, there’s something special here. I could just tell.”

nfltraderumors.co
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Breer
Person
David Culley
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Anthony Schlegel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Afc#Colts Colts#Jaguars Jaguars#Wr#Jaguars Wire#Texans Texans Hc#Texans Wire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Around the AFC South: A look at the offseason of the Jaguars

After yet another dreadful season, the Jacksonville Jaguars made a few big moves this offseason in an attempt to finally get out of the basement of the AFC. The franchise was gifted the No. 1 overall pick, thanks to the Jets deciding to win two out of their last three games to close out the 2020 season.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

AFC Rumors: Chiefs, Sutton, Harry, Jaguars

Following Super Bowl LV’s blocking debacle, the Chiefs moved aggressively to bolster their offensive line. In addition to trading for Orlando Brown Jr. to play left tackle, Kansas City signed Joe Thuney to play left guard, added Kyle Long out of retirement and drafted Trey Smith in the sixth round. Longtime Chiefs right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is also back after his opt-out season, and the team placed an original-round RFA tender on Andrew Wylie and re-signed veteran Mike Remmers.
NFLchatsports.com

Around the AFC South: Jaguars fined for OTA violations

Welp. The Urban Meyer era in Jacksonville is off to an incredible start. Forgive me if I left something out. The Jags are the gift that keeps on giving. First was the Chris Doyle disaster. Then came the Tim Tebow (as a tight end, at that) signing. And now, Meyer...
NFLNFL

Aaron Rodgers trade? Richard Sherman re-sign? Big moves NFL teams should make this offseason

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson had no problem being candid about what drove his decision to trade for wide receiver ﻿Julio Jones﻿. Like a lot of teams around the NFL, his squad had an opportunity to improve its fortunes -- and it simply was too logical for Tennessee to pass up. The Titans had lost both wide receiver ﻿Corey Davis﻿ and tight end ﻿Jonnu Smith﻿ in free agency. The last thing they wanted was to kid themselves about competing in a stacked AFC without as many weapons as they could muster.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No 'Hard Knocks' for the Jaguars in 2021

There was a relatively vocal fan movement to bring the newest season of HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” a documentary series covering an NFL team’s training camp and preseason, to Jacksonville. But it seems fans of the Jaguars will have to wait another season to see their team featured on the show.
NFLblackandteal.com

Jacksonville Jaguars roster ranked 3rd best in AFC South

The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a pretty good offseason however you want to look at it. After winning just one game last season, they have made changes to the coaching staff, the front office, and the roster. The Jags hired Urban Meyer as their head coach and drafted a potential quarterback in Trevor Lawrence. Also, they promoted Trent Baalke to oversee the front office. The team’s brass has made significant upgrades to most positional groups over the last few months but it may not be enough to compete for a division title in 2021.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Sean McVay thought 49ers might draft Kyle Pitts with the third choice

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. From the time they traded up to No. 3 on March 26, the 49ers had everyone fooled about who they were targeting. Mac Jones initially was the popular guess. Trey Lance, who ended up being the choice, and Justin Fields also were considered candidates. Kyle Pitts even wondered whether the 49ers traded up for him. [more]
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Deshaun Watson, Girlfriend Attend Wedding Together

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been very quiet ever since sexual misconduct allegations against him emerged in March. However, he was recently spotted at a wedding with his girlfriend Jilly Anais. Watson shared a video of him dancing with Anais and two other people at a wedding that took...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Draft 1st Round Pick Arrested Sunday Night

One first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft could be in big trouble after being arrested last night. According to TMZ, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested on Sunday after being stopped by police for “speeding and driving dangerously.” Per the report, Collins was booked in jail last night but released shortly afterwards.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Situation

Robert Griffin III has the social media world buzzing on Wednesday evening. That’s usually not a good thing. The veteran NFL quarterback is currently weighing his future. The former top NFL Draft pick is still a free agent, though he’s reportedly being pursued by more than just professional football franchises. Multiple networks are reportedly in a bidding war for RG3’s services as an analyst. Some see Griffin as the next Tony Romo-like analyst.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cowboys Jerry Jones laughs as the Dolphins pay the price

It was tough, but letting Byron Jones walk was the right decision. The group of defensive backs on the Dallas Cowboys roster has been mediocre for quite some time. Owner Jerry Jones selected many cornerbacks over the years, but none played as well as the athletic freak from Connecticut. With...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Can Jonathan Taylor earn his first Pro Bowl nod in 2021?

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor took over the second half of the season en route to dominating the competition and helping lead the team to the playoffs. Taylor showed just what kind of promise he has when he finished the season with the most rushing yards (1,169) and tied for the most rushing touchdowns (11) among rookies.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Texans Trade, Beyond Deshaun Watson: Helping Houston, Who Needs To Go?

When it comes to Houston Texans trade talks, the focus has predominantly been on quarterback Deshaun Watson. However, a recent article suggests another player that the Houston Texans could potentially look to move on from is defensive stalwart Whitney Mercilus. Houston is likely entering a rebuilding season regardless, so it's...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

A Detroit Lions wide receiver flying under the radar

The Detroit Lions wide receiver room is not as it has looked in the past few years. The departures of Marvin Jones Jr and Kenny Golladay have many fans wondering who is going to be the next stand-out receiver to help new quarterback Jared Goff. Everything indicates the free-agent signings...

Comments / 0

Community Policy