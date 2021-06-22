Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Kevin Durant, James Harden commit to playing in Olympics

By Kristian Winfield
NY Daily News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nets’ stars didn’t win a championship for Brooklyn, but they’re going to try to win one for America. Both Kevin Durant and James Harden have committed to Team USA’s men’s national basketball team for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. It is unclear whether Kyrie Irving intends to play after a severe ankle sprain in Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks left him in a walking boot. The Tokyo Olympics begin July 23 and end on Aug. 8.

www.nydailynews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Sean Marks
Person
Deandre Jordan
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
Person
Blake Griffin
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Team Usa#Mvp#Bucks#Draymond Green#The Nets Big 3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Basketball
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Steve Kerr Told Kevin Durant To Be Like LeBron James

LeBron James is no stranger to criticism as the Los Angeles Laker superstar seemingly can not win no matter what he does both on and off the court. The outside noise could affect James’ performance earlier in his career, but he has outgrown that behavior and is now comfortable in his own skin. However, Kevin Durant has been caught in his fair share of situations as he normally will respond to people online and engage in debates normally reserved for fans.
NBAPosted by
The Big Lead

Kevin Durant Is Still Going at it on Twitter

Kevin Durant has been really active on Twitter since the Brooklyn Nets were eliminated from the NBA playoffs. But he's not engaging in enjoyable banter with friends and fans, he's answering grievances left and right. While it's fun to watch, it's also not a great look. On Thursday, Durant got...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kevin Durant Thinks He Could’ve Played 1 NFL Position

Kevin Durant is right where he belongs in the NBA, but it’s always fun to think about what his career would’ve looked like if he chose a different sport. On this week’s episode of the “Out of Office” podcast, Durant had a fun discussion with Boardroom’s Rich Kleiman about which sports he could’ve played at the professional level. Believe it or not, the Brooklyn Nets star thinks he could’ve been a wide receiver in the NFL.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Superteam vs. LeBron James Superteam: The Clash Of GOATs

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are considered the two greatest players of their generation. While each player plays the game differently, their dominance in the NBA is a reason why they're often compared to one another. Many claims that Michael Jordan is the greatest scorer and killer of all time, while LeBron James might be the greatest team player and all-around superstar ever.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant’s honest thoughts on playing in the NFL

If Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant did not become an NBA player, he’s probably in the NFL now playing as a wide receiver. When asked on the Out of Office podcast what other pro sport he could play, Durant did not hesitate saying football. While his length and built make him an ideal hooper, the Nets forward believes he has the physical tools to become an effective wideout comparable to other NFL receivers today.
NBAUSA Today

Pat Connaughton is relieved to not play against Kevin Durant anymore

It took seven games hard-fought games for the Milwaukee Bucks to eliminate the Brooklyn Nets in the second round of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Kevin Durant put on a show for each of the seven games averaging 35.4 PPG, 10.6 RPG and 5.4 APG, and was only an inch away from sending the Bucks home for the summer.
NBAPosted by
InsideHook

There Are No Winners in the Scottie Pippen-Kevin Durant Beef

On the heels of Kevin Durant averaging 35.5 points and 10.6 rebounds against the Bucks in a seven-game playoff series that ended his season, the 32-year-old was called “more gifted,” than Michael Jordan by his former coach Steve Kerr (a former teammate with the Chicago Bulls of the all-time NBA great).
NBAchatsports.com

Lakers News: Scottie Pippen Believes Kevin Durant Hasn’t Surpassed LeBron James

Scottie Pippen, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, National Basketball Association, James Harden, Stephen Curry, Los Angeles Lakers, Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors. The argument of who is the best player in the NBA currently will always see different players brought up. But over the past decade the two constants...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kevin Durant Reacts To Latest Klay Thompson News

Klay Thompson appears to be making some significant progress on his road to recovery. On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter posted a series of photos on Instagram. Complete with a grown-out fro and a bright yellow headband, Thompson showed NBA fans an inside look at his recent workout in the Warriors’ practice facility — getting up and down the court for the first time since his devastating preseason Achilles tendon tear last year.
NBAtalesbuzz.com

James Harden frisked by police during eventful Paris Fashion Week

The world-famous Beard may get love from the Parisian paparazzi, but apparently not from the cops. Just a day after Harden and pal/business partner Lil’ Baby were comically swarmed by photographers at the annual Paris Fashion Week, the Nets star was stopped by police and frisked on Avenue Montaigne. Video...

Comments / 0

Community Policy