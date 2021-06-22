Cancel
NFL

Vikings Rookie DT Jaylen Twyman Shot Four Times, Expected to Make Full Recovery

By Will Ragatz
InsideTheVikings
 18 days ago
Vikings rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman was shot four times in Washington D.C. on Monday but didn't suffer any significant wounds, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. He is expected to make a full recovery. The 21-year-old Twyman was visiting an aunt in his hometown of D.C. and was in a car when the shooting — which was reportedly incidental, not intentional — occurred.

“Wrong place, wrong time,” said his agent Drew Rosenhaus, via Schefter. “In talking to him today, he’s going to be OK — that’s all that matters. We’re thankful he’s OK. He will make a full recovery.”

Twyman reportedly had "superficial, exit wounds" but X-rays were negative and he does not need surgery.

What a scary situation for the rookie DT, and it's so great to hear that he didn't come away with any major injuries. My thoughts are with Twyman and his family as he hopefully makes a quick recovery.

Back in April, the Vikings selected Twyman with the 199th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2021 draft. After attending H.D. Woodson High School in D.C., he attended Pitt and had a breakout 2019 season with 10.5 sacks. He was named first team All-ACC that year, but opted out of last season and saw his draft stock plummet due to poor athletic testing numbers. The Vikings are hopeful that Twyman can reach his ceiling by getting down to the weight he played at two years ago.

For now, none of that matters. The only concern is that Twyman is OK and makes a full recovery, whether that's before the start of Vikings training camp in a little over five weeks or not.

