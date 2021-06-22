Cancel
‘Live Your Truth, Brother’: Penn Staters, NFL Community Share Support For Carl Nassib

By Will Pegler
Onward State
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Penn State football star Carl Nassib made history Monday night by becoming the first active NFL player to come out as gay. Penn State fans, friends and teammates of Nassib’s, and just about everyone else in between were extremely supportive of the Nittany Lion. Penn State football head coach...

Sports
Penn State University
News Break
NFL
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
College Sportschatsports.com

Carl Nassib Is Seeking His Path as an Out Athlete

Carl Nassib was not the most eager interview subject on Penn State’s football team. He once begged off a media scrum by claiming he had a chemistry exam, which was not strictly true, though he was known to rhapsodize more about “recrystallization as a purification mechanism” than the minutiae of Purdue’s off-tackle trap.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Derek Carr Sends Blunt Message About Carl Nassib

Soon after Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out as gay, becoming the first active NFL player to do so, his teammate Derek Carr issued a strong message of support. “I often said I love my teammates. I mean it,” Carr said in June, according to Ian Rapoport....
NFLHarper's Bazaar

Carl Nassib, Sha’Carri Richardson, and the Importance of LGBTQ+ Visibility in Sports

Take one look at Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib’s recent coming out (making him the first active out LGBTQ+ player in the NFL) and it’s easy to scoff at the surplus of headlines framing this as historic. Another wealthy, conventionally attractive, cisgender white gay guy coming out of the closet? *Very Miranda Priestly voice* Groundbreaking. And yet this one might be worth further examination if viewed through the prism of impact. According to a 2019 research brief conducted by The Trevor Project, LGBTQ+ youth who report having at least one accepting adult were 40 percent less likely to report a suicide attempt. As Conner Mertens told me the morning after Nassib’s coming out, “Maybe some kid is sitting around watching SportsCenter with their dad tonight and finally have a window to talk about their sexuality.” Adds the former player who became the first active LGBTQ+ college football player when he came out in 2014, “Not to mention other NFL players who won’t have to be the ‘first’ anymore.”
NFLPosted by
Amomama

Who Is Carl Nassib? Everything We Know about the First NFL Player to Come Out as Gay

Professional football player Carl Nassib came out as gay and became the first active NFL player to do so. Almost nobody believed he could play in the NFL, though. Due to the draft system in the US, athletes need to stand out from a very young age. A football player’s stats in high school are undoubtedly vital, but what they do in college really puts them in the radars of pro teams.
NFLsilverandblackpride.com

Silver Minings: Darren Waller is proud of teammate Carl Nassib

Ever since Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out as gay, the support around the league for him has been extraordinary, especially from his teammates. If you look at the comments under his Instagram post, it’s filled with numerous teammates showing their support...
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

NFL Says "Football Is Gay" In Pride Month Ad Following Carl Nassib's Announcement

Days after Carl Nassib publicly came out as gay, the NFL is closing out Pride Month with a special message. Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders star shared a video to his Instagram page where he made his announcement regarding his sexuality. "What's up people, I'm Carl Nassib, I'm at my house here in Westchester, Pennsylvania. I just want to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay," the Raiders star began.
NFLchatsports.com

While praising Carl Nassib, Bruce Smith says 90s Buffalo Bills had gay players

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out as gay last week, becoming the first active NFL player to do so in the process. Prior to Nassib, many NFL players have come out following the end of their playing career. Former Buffalo Bills defensive end Bruce Smith shared his support for Nassib this weekend and also spoke about the 90s-era teams.
NFLPeople

What to Know About The Trevor Project After NFL Player Carl Nassib's $100K Donation

Carl Nassib made NFL history this week - but his announcement is also making strides for The Trevor Project. On Monday, the Las Vegas Raiders defensive end, 28, came out as gay, making him the first active NFL player to do so. With the announcement, Nassib donated $100,000 to The Trevor Project, explaining that he feels an "immense responsibility to help in any way [he] can."
NFLFanSided

Steelers, Mike Tomlin face tough challenge; Carl Nassib and more

After 14 seasons without a losing campaign, this could be the most challenging year yet for Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Mike Tomlin has never endured more losses than wins in a season. Unless he does his best coaching job this year, he might learn the feeling of finishing below .500.
NFLHouston Chronicle

Carl Nassib stands alone for now, but will other gay NFL players come forward?

For the moment, Carl Nassib stands alone. But I don’t think that will be the case for long. Nassib, the Raiders defensive end, made big news last week with his casually Instagrammed “Oh hey, by the way I’m gay” announcement. With his words, he became the only active out NFL player. As part of his statement, he pledged $100,000 to The Trevor Project, an organization that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LBGTQ young people.
NFLPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

NFL declares that 'football is gay' in commercial supporting Carl Nassib

The NFL released a commercial in support of Oakland Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib declaring that “football is gay.”. “Football is gay,” the 30-second commercial begins. "Football is lesbian. Football is beautiful. Football is queer. Football is life. Football is exciting. Football is culture. Football is transgender. Football is queer. Football is heart. Football is power. Football is tough. Football is bisexual. Football is strong. Football is freedom. Football is American. Football is accepting. Football is everything. Football is for everyone."
NFLSlate

The Carl Nassib Comes Out Edition

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss NFL player Carl Nassib’s historic coming out announcement....
NFLKFOR

‘Football is gay’: NFL shares video in support of LGBTQ community

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The NFL is showing up for people in the LGBTQ community by stating loud and proud that football is queer, gay, and lesbian. A 30-second video clip posted to the league’s official Twitter account Monday begins with the words “FOOTBALL IS GAY” before cycling through a series of inclusive descriptions of what football “is,” including the words queer, strong, bisexual and accepting.

