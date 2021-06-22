Buckeyes make pitch to J.T. Tuimoloau, Dallan Hayden recruitment tightens up

COLUMBUS — Ohio State just hosted the top remaining player in the class of 2021 this last weekend, providing plenty to talk about on the latest episode of Talking Stuff. Defensive tackle J.T. Tuimoloau arrived in Columbus on Thursday. From the minute he touched down Ohio State pulled out all the stops. The Buckeyes coaching staff greeted him at the airport, he ate dinner at the 50-yard line in the Horseshoe and he was finally able to meet legendary defensive line coach Larry Johnson. Ohio State will now wait to hear a decision as the generational talent visits Oregon and Alabama this week to close out his on-campus visits.