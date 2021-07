FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Trevor Lawrence, the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, signed his four-year $36.8 million rookie deal early Monday morning. He is now green-lit for his first professional training camp as the projected starting quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars. While Lawrence was the top pick in the NFL draft, there is no guarantee that he will finish as a top fantasy quarterback in 2021.