New Home Sales Slipped MoM, Posted a 32.6% Increase YoY in May, Zonda Reports
Consumers continued to tour new home communities and sign contracts in May at a strong pace. Today, the experts at Zonda, the housing industry’s foremost advisors, released the New Home Pending Sales Index (PSI) for May 2021. The New Home PSI shows pending sales fell month-over-month but increased year-over-year across the United States. The index is a leading residential real estate indicator based on the number of new home sales contracts signed across the country.www.sfgate.com