U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials results

Cover picture for the articleResults from the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials for the Tokyo Games in Eugene, Oregon. In most events, the top three finishers are in line to make the team …. 4. Jenna Prandini — 11.11 (qualifies for relay) 5. Gabby Thomas — 11.15 (qualifies for relay) 6. English Gardner...

SportsNBC Sports

Track and field Olympic Trials confirm the American “system” works better than ever

Saturday evening at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Allyson Felix did something she has done hundreds of times: She raced 200m, half the distance around a standard running track, beginning where only one race in the sport begins and finishing where all of them finish. At the starter’s command, she folded herself into her starting blocks and lowered her head, braids resting on her back. At the gun, she surged forward and into the curve that comprises the first portion of the race. Felix’s was the most accessible story in the race – a 35-year-old Olympic legend, mother and activist seeking to add the 200 to the 400m spot she had already earned in Eugene, ensuring participation in her fifth Olympic Games (even though the event schedule would preclude running those two events in Tokyo).
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

Ohio State national champion makes U.S. Olympic track and field team

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State junior Adelaide Aquilla secured her trip to the Olympic games on Thursday. Aquilla a native of Rocky River, Ohio, made the U.S. Olympic track and field team that will compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Aquilla finished third place Thursday night in the shot...
SportsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Sydney McLaughlin's "Monster Finish" at the Olympic Track and Field Trials Set a New World Record

All eyes were on track stars Dalilah Muhammad and Sydney McLaughlin at the 400m Olympic Track and Field Trials held in Hayward Field last night. Muhammad, who has set and broken her world record with a time of 52.16 seconds, kept a powerful pace that, at one point, set her ahead of the other hurdlers. Then at 27 seconds into the race, an announcer could be heard saying, "We have seen monster finishes by Sydney McLaughlin, does she have one more?" McLaughlin showed us that she did as she got ahead of Muhammad around 43.4 seconds. In a sprint for the finish, McLaughlin set a new world record for the fastest time by a woman on the 400m hurdles by crossing the finish line at 51.9 seconds.
Eugene, ORPosted by
TownLift

BYU track star Mantz personifies honesty at U.S. Olympic Trials

EUGENE, Oregon. — At this weekend’s U.S. Olympic Team Trials, a courageous Cougar showed the meaning of sportsmanship. Brigham Young University (BYU) Jr. and track athlete Connor Mantz, whose hometown is Smithfield, Utah, did not end up making the U.S. Olympic Track team that will represent the U.S.A in Tokyo but a pride of a […]
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

U.S. Olympic track and field trials suspended until Sunday night because of extreme heat at Hayward Field in Eugene

The action on the final day of the U.S. Olympic track and field trials at Hayward Field has been suspended on Sunday afternoon because of extreme heat in the Eugene area. The Oregon heat wave that hit this weekend took temperature to 105 degrees at the stadium when the suspension was announced about 3:15 p.m. The trials were set to resume at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, and the revised schedule called for the last event to go off at 9:52 p.m. Sunday.
Sportsleadertimes.com

NO RELAY

Banned sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was not on the Olympic roster released Tuesday by USA Track and Field, a decision that means the American champion’s positive test for marijuana will cost her a chance at running on the relay team in Tokyo, in addition to her spot in the 100-meter individual race. Richardson’s positive test nullified her win at Olympic trials […]
SportsNBC Sports

Monaco Diamond League full of Olympic previews; TV, live stream schedule

The annual Diamond League stop in Monaco has become a crown jewel of the track and field calendar. Friday’s meet has the best international fields of the year thus far. Olympic previews in several events are the storylines at a venue where a world record on the track fell each of the past three years.
Penn, PADigital Collegian

Pair of Penn State track and field alumni named to U.S. Olympic roster

Two Penn State alumni are off to Tokyo. Former Nittany Lions Joe Kovacs and Michael Shuey will represent the U.S. track and field team in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Kovacs placed second in the 2016 Olympic Games and placed second in this year's Olympic Trials with his shot put throw of 21.66 meters.

