DJ-Backed Eco-Friendly Chairs

By Elena Rahman
TrendHunter.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDesign studio Space Available teamed up with techno DJ Peggy Gou to create a chair made from plastic trash. The team collected the materials used to manufacture the chair from streets and waterways in Indonesia to find sustainable alternatives for discarded plastic. Each chair boasts 20 kilograms of recycled high-density...

www.trendhunter.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peggy Gou
#Eco#Dj#Plastic Packaging#Recycled Plastic#Plastic Recycling#Hdpe#Space Available
Country
Indonesia
