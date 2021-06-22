Retired Marine ready to walk entire southern border to end veteran deportation

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The southern border is 1,954 miles long and Ramon Castro plans on walking every single one of them within 45 days. A week from today, Castro, a United States Marine Corps veteran and founder of the American Veterans Homefront Initiative, will set off on a journey to walk the length of the U.S.- Mexico Border as a way to “bring the needed awareness to seek immediate relief for deported American veterans who have served their country.”