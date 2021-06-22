FDOH-Lee transitions COVID-19 vaccination site to their offices

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County (FDOH-Lee) COVID-19 vaccination site relocated from the old Sears at the Edison Mall to FDOH-Lee offices.

FDOH-Lee is offering COVID-19 vaccinations to Florida residents and persons providing goods and services to Floridians as prescribed by the Food and Drug Administration. Currently, this includes individuals ages 12 and up.

Scheduling Your COVID-19 Vaccine

Please call 239-461-6100 and select option 4.

If you are homebound, please email homeboundvaccine@em.myflorida.com for accommodations.

Receiving Your COVID-19 Vaccine



Please arrive at your appointment on time. Remember to bring the following: A valid Florida driver license or valid Florida identification card.

If you are receiving your second dose, please bring your vaccination card with you to your appointment.

To expedite the process, you can print and complete the FDOH vaccine screening and consent form before you arrive.

Where to Go

Staff scheduling your appointment will direct you to one of the FDOH Lee offices located at:



3920 Michigan Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33916

83 Pondella Road, North Fort Myers, FL 33903

Lost Vaccine Card

If you have lost or misplaced your vaccine card and you received your COVID 19 vaccination from FDOH Lee, staff can provide you a copy of your vaccination record from Florida Shots. The Florida Shots records is your official vaccination documentation. To request a copy, please call 239-461-6100.

Still Have Questions?

Send an email to Lee-PIO@flhealth.gov .

Additional information can be found on the FDOH-Lee vaccine information website .