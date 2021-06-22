Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lee County, FL

FDOH-Lee transitions COVID-19 vaccination site to their offices

By Kat Velez
Posted by 
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mzBZG_0abQ704r00

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County (FDOH-Lee) COVID-19 vaccination site relocated from the old Sears at the Edison Mall to FDOH-Lee offices.

FDOH-Lee is offering COVID-19 vaccinations to Florida residents and persons providing goods and services to Floridians as prescribed by the Food and Drug Administration. Currently, this includes individuals ages 12 and up.

Scheduling Your COVID-19 Vaccine

Receiving Your COVID-19 Vaccine

  • Please arrive at your appointment on time. Remember to bring the following:
    • A valid Florida driver license or valid Florida identification card.
  • If you are receiving your second dose, please bring your vaccination card with you to your appointment.
  • To expedite the process, you can print and complete the FDOH vaccine screening and consent form before you arrive.

Where to Go
Staff scheduling your appointment will direct you to one of the FDOH Lee offices located at:

  • 3920 Michigan Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33916
  • 83 Pondella Road, North Fort Myers, FL 33903

Lost Vaccine Card
If you have lost or misplaced your vaccine card and you received your COVID 19 vaccination from FDOH Lee, staff can provide you a copy of your vaccination record from Florida Shots. The Florida Shots records is your official vaccination documentation. To request a copy, please call 239-461-6100.

Still Have Questions?
Send an email to Lee-PIO@flhealth.gov .

Additional information can be found on the FDOH-Lee vaccine information website .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
684K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Coronavirus
State
Florida State
Lee County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Coronavirus
City
North Fort Myers, FL
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Lee County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Health
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Identification Card#Floridians#Covid#Florida Shots#The Florida Shots Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy