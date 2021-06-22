Cancel
Fort Myers, FL

Golisano Children’s Hospital Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic schedule

By Kat Velez
FOX 4 WFTX
 17 days ago
Golisano Children’s Hospital’s Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic will be making stops around Southwest Florida this week to vaccinate children 12 years-old and older for COVID-19.

The Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic is walk-up only and there is no cost for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The mobile clinic will be at the following locations:
• Monday, June 21, 5-8 p.m.
Dunbar High School, 3800 Edison Ave., Fort Myers
• Tuesday, June 22, 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Fort Myers Middle Academy, 3050 Central Ave., Fort Myers
• Wednesday, June 23, 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Fort Myers Middle Academy, 3050 Central Ave., Fort Myers
• Friday, June 25, 8 a.m.- noon
Three Oaks Middle School, 18500 Three Oaks Pkwy., Fort Myers
(This stop is primarily for 2nd doses, however, 1st doses will be provided to those who would like them. Anyone who receives the 1st dose at this location may have to attend another site for their 2 nd dose.)
• Saturday, June 26, 5-8 p.m.
Roberto Clemente Park, 3265 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fort Myers

A parent or authorized guardian must accompany a minor for vaccination.

The second dose will be set for the same location or one nearby.

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

