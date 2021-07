In the last year, the covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated irrevocable changes in the economy, some for the better, others for worse. However, one industry that saw a massive uptick in sales and activity was the yachting industry. In a class of its own, catering to the elite and one percent, the yacht market is the strongest it’s been in years. The market climbed 45% in the first three months of 2021 compared to the same period the previous year, with brokerage sales in March alone rising 152%, sustained by a wave of first-time buyers.