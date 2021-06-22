Flash Flood Watch issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 21:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for Portions of southwest Alabama, including the following areas, Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal and Mobile Inland. Portions of northwest Florida, including the following areas, Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal and Santa Rosa Inland. Portions of southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, George and Stone. * Through Tuesday evening. * Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms will develop across southern portions of southeast Mississippi, southwest Alabama, and much of the western Florida panhandle tonight through Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms will be highly efficient rainfall producers and capable of producing torrential rainfall over already saturated soils. Excessive runoff from very heavy rains could lead to flash flooding in the Watch area tonight through Tuesday.