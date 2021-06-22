Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Escambia County, FL

Flash Flood Watch issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 21:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for Portions of southwest Alabama, including the following areas, Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal and Mobile Inland. Portions of northwest Florida, including the following areas, Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal and Santa Rosa Inland. Portions of southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, George and Stone. * Through Tuesday evening. * Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms will develop across southern portions of southeast Mississippi, southwest Alabama, and much of the western Florida panhandle tonight through Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms will be highly efficient rainfall producers and capable of producing torrential rainfall over already saturated soils. Excessive runoff from very heavy rains could lead to flash flooding in the Watch area tonight through Tuesday.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
County
Escambia County, FL
County
Okaloosa County, FL
County
Santa Rosa County, FL
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Extreme Weather#Escambia Coastal#Escambia Inland#Okaloosa Coastal#Okaloosa Inland#Mobile Coastal#Mobile Inland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC encourages schools to open for in-person learning

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is encouraging schools to open for in-person learning this fall, and said that fully vaccinated students and teachers do not need to wear masks indoors. Updated CDC guidance eases recommendations for kindergarten through 12th grade, and comes as coronavirus vaccines have become...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Taliban targeting Afghan pilots for assassination as US withdraws: report

The Taliban said that it has launched an effort to track down and assassinate Afghan Air Force pilots in what U.S. and Afghan officials believe is an attempt to dismantle the country’s military amid the Biden administration’s ongoing withdrawal of U.S. troops. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters on Friday...
POTUSNBC News

Biden fires Trump-appointed Social Security Administration chief

President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul after he refused a request to resign, a White House official told NBC News. Saul, who was appointed to lead the agency by former President Donald Trump, was notified that his employment was terminated immediately, according to the official.

Comments / 0

Community Policy