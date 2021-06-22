Flash Flood Watch issued for George, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 04:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: George; Stone FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southwest Alabama, including the following areas, Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal and Mobile Inland. Portions of northwest Florida, including the following areas, Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal and Santa Rosa Inland. Portions of southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, George and Stone. * Through this evening. * Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across southern portions of southeast Mississippi, southwest Alabama, and much of the western Florida panhandle through the day today. Showers and thunderstorms will be highly efficient rainfall producers and capable of producing torrential rainfall over already saturated soils. Excessive runoff from very heavy rains could lead to flash flooding in the Watch area through early this evening.