Hancock County, MS

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 20:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hancock A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT CENTRAL ST. BERNARD ORLEANS...SOUTHEASTERN ST. TAMMANY...NORTHERN JEFFERSON PARISHES IN SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AND SOUTHWESTERN HANCOCK COUNTIES At 818 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Metairie to near Meraux to near Shell Beach. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Slidell, Metairie, East New Orleans, Chalmette, Lake Catherine, Pearlington, Lacombe, Shell Beach, Arabi, Meraux, Violet, Slidell Airport and Lakefront Airport. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

alerts.weather.gov
