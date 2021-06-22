Cancel
US hits encouraging milestones on virus deaths and shots

newschain
newschain
 17 days ago
An Orange County resident receives the Covid-19 vaccine in Orlando (AP)

Covid-19 deaths in the US have dipped below 300 a day for the first time since the early weeks of the disaster in March 2020.

And the drive to put shots in arms hit another encouraging milestone Monday, with 150 million Americans fully vaccinated.

The coronavirus was the third leading cause of death in the US in 2020, behind heart disease and cancer, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But now, as the outbreak loosens its grip, it has fallen down the list of the biggest killers.

CDC data suggests more Americans are dying every day from accidents, chronic lower respiratory diseases, strokes or Alzheimer’s disease than from Covid-19.

The US death toll stands at more than 600,000, while the worldwide count is close to 3.9 million, though the real figures in both cases are believed to be markedly higher.

Virus Outbreak (AP)

Some 45% of the US population has been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. Over 53% of Americans have received at least one dose of vaccine. But US demand for shots has slumped, to the disappointment of public health experts.

Dr Ana Diez Roux, dean of Drexel University’s school of public health, said the dropping rates of infections and deaths are cause for celebration. But she cautioned that the virus still has a chance to spread and mutate given the low vaccination rates in some states, including Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Wyoming and Idaho.

“So far it looks like the vaccines we have are effective against the variants that are circulating,” Dr Diez Roux said. “But the more time the virus is jumping from person to person, the more time there is for variants to develop, and some of those could be more dangerous.”

New cases are running at about 11,400 a day on average, down from more than a quarter-million per day in early January. Average deaths per day are down to about 293, according to Johns Hopkins University, after topping out at more than 3,400 in mid-January.

Virus Outbreak New York (AP)

In New York, which suffered mightily in the spring of 2020, governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted on Monday that the state had 10 new deaths. At the height of the outbreak, the figure was nearly 800 per day.

Some states are faring worse than others. Missouri leads the nation in per-capita Covid-19 cases and is fourth behind California, Florida and Texas in the number of new cases per day over the past week despite its significantly smaller population.

Autumn will bring new waves of infection, but they will be less severe and concentrated more in places with low vaccination rates, said Amber D’Souza, a professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

“So much depends on what happens over the summer and what happens with children,” Prof D’Souza said. “Anyone who is not vaccinated can become infected and transmit the virus.”

