Fleming ends track regular season on high note
Fleming’s track team may be small, but that doesn’t stop the Wildcats from putting their best feet forward amid the toughest competition. On June 19 in their final meet of the regular season — the HWAY Invitational in Akron — the Wildcats saw podium finishes in nearly every single event that they participated in. It started with Madisyn Serrato, who won the girls 1,600-meter run outright with a time of 6 minutes, 31.83 seconds.www.journal-advocate.com