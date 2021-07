Some high-profile creators in the UK are trying to impose a tax on new iPhones, Macs, and iPads. They want the money to go into a fund for creatives in the country. Olivia Colman, John Nettles, and Joanne Harris are just some of the names backing a move by UK creators and performers to convince the government to impose a tax of up to 3%. The money, they say, could rake in as much as £300 million for a new creative fund, they say.