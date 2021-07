WatchOS 8 will undoubtedly make using your Apple Watch a better experience, but it doesn't necessarily have a "wow" factor. Out of all the new software Apple revealed at WWDC 2021, I was most excited for watchOS 8. While I wasn't an early adopter of the device, my Apple Watch has become my favorite Apple device I own in recent years — I feel pretty naked without it on my wrist. It keeps me on time for appointments and meetings, helps me sleep, track my workouts, and does all the great things the best Apple Watch does, and call me selfish, but I always want my Apple Watch to do even more. That's why my opinion on watchOS 8 is a bit of a mixed bag.