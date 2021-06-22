Hall Commission to vote on huge Lula subdivision, road improvements

The Hall County Board of Commissioners will vote on plans for a new residential development, increased insurance costs and road infrastructure costs at its Thursday meeting.

Human Resources Director LisaRae Jones presented fiscal year 2022 insurance program costs to the board Monday, showing a 14% increase over last year’s risk management fund. Jones recommended about $1.6 million for insurance, which includes auto liability, law enforcement, cyber, terrorism and drone coverage, among other costs.

During this renewal, there were some premium increases, according to the agenda item’s report from human resources. Auto physical damage premiums increased by nearly 140%, totaling $165,824 for this budget, general liability rose 16.4% at a cost of $82,365 and cyber insurance increased by 134.6% at a cost of $82,964.

“The increase can be attributed to conditions in the market, as well as an increase in large claims (such as Cyber and Auto liability),” according to the report.

After the presentation, Commissioner Billy Powell asked about the drone insurance included, and Jones clarified that expensive pieces of equipment for the county like drones are covered under this insurance plan.

White Sulphur Road improvements

The Hall County Board of Commissioners will discuss a $2 million grant from the Economic Development Administration Road Infrastructure Improvement Grant for improvements on White Sulphur Road. The grant requires a match of $2 million, and this is the first grant the county has received from the Economic Development Administration, according to the justification for the grant.

The board will also vote on a grant of $1 million from the Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank for infrastructure improvements on White Sulphur Road, and a match of $250,000 is required for that grant.

The Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank is a grant and low-interest loan program administered by the State Road and Tollway Authority, according to the justification for the grant.

This will likely impact the inland port, which is located off of White Sulphur Road.

The county will use funds from SPLOST VII to fund both projects.

Lula homes project

Ridgeline Land Planning is requesting an addition of 454 homes to its 89 single family home plan, and the Hall County Board of Commissioners will vote on the changes at their Thursday June 24 meeting.

Planning staff accepted the application with recommendation for five conditions including adding a playground and pavilion and getting a traffic study done for the project.

In all, the neighborhood would have 549 homes on 200-plus acres off River Plantation Drive north of Lula Road/Ga. 52 and Ga. 365.

South of Magnolia Station is The Plantation subdivision, a 49-lot subdivision that was approved in 2000. And to the east is 1,507 acres approved in 2008 for a mixed-use community of 2,736 residential units, a school, recreational facilities and 1 million square feet of commercial and retail space, the planning document says.