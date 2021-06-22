Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Joplin, MO

COVID-19 hospitalization rates continue to increase throughout region

By Kimberly Barker
Posted by 
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 17 days ago

Local health officials have seen a steady increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the last few weeks with a significant spike in new admitted patients over the weekend.

Cases throughout the Joplin region are at near peak levels experienced last winter.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase in our COVID patients over the last three weeks,” said Jeanee Kennedy, Freeman chief nursing officer. “We’re having admissions almost every single day to our COVID-19 units. We’ve got both of our COVID units open fully and full (capacity) at this time with patients.”

Missouri now leads the nation with the highest rate of new COVID-19 infections as vaccination rates remain low and the delta variant continues to spread more rapidly. One person in every 1,349 people in the state was diagnosed with COVID-19 from June 13 to Sunday, new data shows.

Donna Stokes, Mercy infection preventionist, said they also began noticing an increase in COVID-19 patients who are needing to be hospitalized and outpatients testing positive for the illness about two weeks ago. Mercy’s COVID-19 unit can house approximately 26 beds, which can overflow into other units as needed.

“We’re having to look at this several times a day just to be sure that we don’t exceed what we can manage,” Stokes said. “I don’t want to say that we’re there, but we’re certainly inching toward that. With the evaluation of our patients who are being discharged and requiring admissions, that’s going to be ongoing with these higher numbers of COVID-19 patients that we’re experiencing.”

On Friday, Mercy had about 20 hospitalized patients and 20 outpatients who tested positive for the illness. But it rose to approximately 33 inpatients and 45 outpatients within a couple of days, officials said.

“Over the weekend, we definitely had an increase in both our (hospital) admissions and outpatient positive tests, so there’s been a significant rise in the last 72 hours,” Stokes said. “At this point, we’re keeping up with being able to discharge patients at about the same rate as our admissions. The vast majority of patients are not vaccinated.”

On Monday, 80 people were currently admitted in Joplin hospital systems — Freeman, Mercy and Landmark — and included residents from outside of Joplin city limits, according to the city’s COVID-19 dashboard. At least 15 of the 80 patients are confirmed cases among Joplin residents.

Health officials at both Mercy and Freeman hospitals in Joplin told the Globe on Monday that they’re starting to see hospitalization rates inch closer to peak levels that haven’t occurred locally since late last year or early this year.

“We were seeing numbers around this caliber in November, December, January when we were at the peak of that surge, so this is about equivalent to that time frame,” Stokes said.

On Dec. 1, shortly after the city of Joplin had reinstated its mask mandate, 95 were people hospitalized locally. That number had topped 100 sometime in November, which was partly what prompted area hospitals to publicly call for the return of the mask mandate.

“Right now, we’re trending on par with where we were in January as far as rates are concerned,” Kennedy said. “I think we started to see the jump really after graduation season, when people were getting together, and then Memorial Day, it just kind of compounded there.”

Freeman’s second COVID-19 unit, which had closed in mid-March as virus numbers dropped, was reopened about two weeks ago due to the growing need, according to Kennedy. As of Monday at Freeman Hospital in Joplin, 48 COVID-19 patients being treated, up from 31 patients Friday, according to officials.

So what’s new?

Random testing of virus samples have determined that the delta variant, which is more infectious and potentially more deadly than other variants, has become dominant around Springfield and in much of Southwest Missouri, Kendra Findley, administrator of community health and epidemiology with Greene County, said last week.

More local patients in Joplin are exhibiting gastrointestinal-related symptoms like nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, which could be attributed to the delta variant, said Kennedy.

“The delta variant is more contagious, and it has the same kind of symptoms you would have with the stomach flu, but also blood clots and hearing loss have been associated with that variant,” she said. “We’re mostly seeing people who have not been vaccinated or have only had one of the shots in the series being hospitalized.”

While 53.3% of the population of Americans have initiated vaccination, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most southern and northern Missouri counties are well short of 40%. In Jasper County, only 20.1% of the population have received their full vaccinations, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.

“Those who have been vaccinated, at least up to this point, we’re seeing mild to no COVID symptoms, so there’s a push for anyone who has that hesitancy for receiving vaccinations, now is the time to really contemplate their concerns versus the positive effects that we’re seeing from the vaccine for those who have gotten it,” Stokes said.

Another large difference is the change in demographics among positive COVID-19 patients at local hospitals. Last year’s admitted patients were mainly 70 to 90 years old, but currently there are more patients in their 20s to 50s who are being hospitalized. Kennedy said they’ve seen a 75% decrease in the hospitalizations of those who are 70 to 80 years old.

“What they’re being hospitalized for has really stayed the same — they need fluids, oxygen support,” she said. “A lot of these things are very similar, and a lot of these patients look similar to what we saw before, but it’s just a different age bracket of individuals. I think we’ll be surprised to see how things unfold moving forward and what we don’t know every time we go through these surges is how many people, how long it’s going to last.”

With the July 4 holiday weekend approaching, Kennedy and Stokes encouraged people to continue wearing masks if not vaccinated, and practice social distancing and hand hygiene.

“But the most important thing we can do is get vaccinated,” Kennedy said. “We’ve seen the vaccines working against these strains of COVID-19, and we know that it helps us prevent spreading.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Joplin Globe

The Joplin Globe

Joplin, MO
3K+
Followers
326
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Joplin Globe

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joplin, MO
Health
Joplin, MO
Government
City
Joplin, MO
Joplin, MO
Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Hospitalization#Community Health#Freeman Hospital#Covid#Mercy And Landmark#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Joplin, MOPosted by
The Joplin Globe

Pediatricians urge vaccinations for children

Dr. Amanda Dickerson can’t wait to get COVID-19 vaccinations for her children, who are 5 and 8 years old. The pediatrician at Freeman Health System, underscoring her confidence in the effectiveness of the vaccines, said she’s counting the days until her children are old enough to receive a vaccination. “Pediatrics...
Fort Smith, ARKHBS

Increased COVID-19 hospitalizations pressure Fort Smith health care systems

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Dr. Lee Johnson calls normal hospitalizations combined with more COVID-19 patients "challenging." "The system pressure is real. We're seeing some pressure on the system. Even though the COVID numbers aren't as high as they've been, because of this normal volume return, the capacity is being pressed a little. Certainly adding COVID to the mix of normal patient load that we're seeing now is a challenge," Johnson said.
Public Healthyoursun.com

State COVID-19 numbers jump again

VENICE — When it was finally released, the state's July 2 COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report showed a 35% increase in cases and a 1.4 percentage point rise in testing positivity. This week was worse. The July 9 report shows a 48% increase in cases, from 16,031 to 23,697, more than...
York County, PAYork Dispatch Online

York County's COVID-19 case rates, vaccination rate continues to decline

York County's COVID-19 case rate and vaccination rate both continue to decline, meaning both good and bad news as new variants cause concern nationwide. As of Thursday, the county saw 25 cases per 100,000 people over the past 14-day period. That's a 32.4% decrease from the previous 14-day period, when the number was 37, according to state Health Department data.
Le Sueur County, MNthelandonline.com

One new COVID-19 case confirmed in region Thursday; positivity rate ticks up

MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had only one newly confirmed COVID-19 case Thursday, although the region’s weekly positivity rate did tick up. The small case increase came after counties combined for 12 new cases Wednesday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. It was the first time since late May the region had more than 10 new daily cases, but Wednesday’s total included multiple days of data due to the Fourth of July holiday.
Ohio Statemorrowcountysentinel.com

Study: Ohio COVID-19 vaccine lottery failed to increase rates

COLUMBUS — Giving away millions of federal tax dollars and hundreds of thousands of dollars in college scholarships did nothing to improve Ohio’s COVID-19 vaccination rate, a recent study concluded. Those results have Democratic leaders saying the state needs to do more to address vaccine hesitancy and deal with what...
Joplin, MOPosted by
The Joplin Globe

UPDATED: Mercy to require COVID-19 vaccines for employees

Mercy became the first major health care provider in the Joplin area to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with the announcement Wednesday that vaccinations must be obtained by Sept. 30. The new requirement comes as the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly in Missouri, health officials...
Joplin, MOPosted by
The Joplin Globe

Joplin council hears update on COVID-19 cases

Joplin’s COVID-19 infections continue to rise across the Joplin area, according to a report from the city’s health department director to the Joplin City Council. During the council’s meeting Tuesday night, health department Director Ryan Talken briefed the council about increases in several key numbers related to the disease:. •...
Missouri Statekjo1055.com

COVID-19 worries rise in SW MO; hospitalizations increase locally as well

COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped in hard-hit southwest. Missouri over the Independence Day holiday weekend, leading to a temporary ventilator shortfall and a public call. for help from respiratory therapists. Local hospitalizations have. risen slightly. Coronavirus concerns in. southwest Missouri have increase so much that they have prompted one Missouri. hospital official...
Public Healthbenefitspro.com

COVID-19 continues to impact premium rates

As the health insurance rate-setting season approaches, the big question on everyone’s mind is, “how will COVID-19 impact health premium rates in 2022?” While the full financial impact of COVID-19 is not yet known, it is expected that the ramifications of the pandemic will be experienced for years to come. Based on this, there are several key factors in evaluating health insurance rates for next year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy