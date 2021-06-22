Cancel
Music

Neil Young Is Recording a New Album With Crazy Horse

By Andy Greene
SFGate
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeil Young and Crazy Horse have begun work on a follow-up to their 2019 LP Colorado. “Crazy Horse is back in the barn now,” Young wrote in the Neil Young Archives. “Shaking off the rust…It’s been a long time since we have been together, and more than a few tears have been shed.”

