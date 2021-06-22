Cancel
Antioch, CA

Antioch sideshow: Stern warning may have kept Father’s Day rideout from happening

By Judith Prieve
Vallejo Times-Herald
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA rumored summer rideout never happened in Antioch over the Father’s Day weekend after authorities issued a stern warning last week to potential organizers. “We had a large team of officers on duty and monitoring various parts of the city, specifically to address any illegal activity,” Antioch police Chief Tammany Brooks said Monday. “We also had partnering agencies ready to respond if participants started showing up in our city. I’m thankful the event never materialized, and appreciate anyone and everyone who helped prevent it from occurring.”

www.timesheraldonline.com
