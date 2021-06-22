Cancel
ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights Switch footage

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights has made it to Switch, and we have new footage of the title in action. Come see gameplay of the dark fantasy 2D action RPG below. If you’re interested in ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights, it can be purchased digitally from the Switch eShop. Head on over here for more information. We also have a new launch trailer here.

The Monster Hunter franchise has spanned nearly two decades of behemoth slaying and protecting villages while you work your way up the food chain to the biggest and most vicious monster of them all. However, the series never really had a true spinoff that took the world but turned it on its head like Monster Hunter Stories did in 2016. The game spawned an amiibo as well as manga and anime, using the Monster Hunter world and formula, but giving it a monster-catching foundation. Monster Hunter Stories, despite its name, was arguably one of the lesser talked about RPGs on 3DS, so it was a pleasant surprise to see Capcom give the idea another chance on Switch. It’s even more amazing to see that with Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, Capcom has expanded upon and improved just about every facet of its predecessor, giving Monster Hunter a refreshing new look and feel.

