Eugene, OR

PSU's Thompson finishes 12th at US Olympic Trials

From Staff Reports
Posted by 
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 18 days ago
EUGENE, Ore. — Pittsburg State javelin thrower Brett Thompson finished 12th in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials on Monday at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field.

Thompson’s best throw came on his first attempt when he hit a mark of 210 feet, two inches. He was one of 12 throwers to advance to Monday’s final after he recorded the ninth-best throw — 230 feet — in the preliminary round on Saturday.

The top three finishers at the trials qualified to represent the U.S. at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Winning the event was unattached competitor Curtis Thompson, who bested the field with a throw of 271-7 on his final attempt. Velaasa/NYAC’s Michael Shuey (260) and Velaasa’s Riley Dolezal (252-10) placed second and third, respectively.

Rounding out the top 12 were Marc Anthony Minichello (251-9), Denham Patricelli (251-5), Capers Williamson (247-5), Samuel Hardin (242-5), LSU’s Tzuriel Pedigo (230-10), Umpqua’s Zach Holland (221-7), Ethan Shalaway (219-4), U.S. Military Academy’s August Cook (219-2) and Thompson.

Fellow Pittsburg State field athlete Joshu Hudiburg competed in the preliminaries on Saturday and recorded a throw of 209 feet to position himself in 21st place.

Hudiburg and Thompson capped their accolade-filled careers at Pittsburg State in May by placing second and third, respectively, at the NCAA Division II Outdoor National Championships in Allendale, Mich.

Thompson, a native of Erie, Kansas, recorded a personal best throw of 251-6 on April 11 at the 13th annual David Suenram Gorilla Classic in Pittsburg. He entered the weekend as the 10th-ranked American in the event.

