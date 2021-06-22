Batwoman Season 2 Finale Photos Reveal New Look at Batwing

Is Batwoman new tonight on The CW? For everyone out there interested in an answer or a look towards the future, we’re happy to help within this piece. The first order of business we have here, though, is getting some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode airing on the network tonight. As for the reason why, it’s twofold — today is the Fourth of July, and last week was the finale anyway. Even if there was another new episode left in the show’s order, there’s almost a 0% chance that they are releasing it on a day like this when there are so many other things going on.