Batwoman Season 2 Finale Photos Reveal New Look at Batwing
The CW has released a new batch of photos for "Power", the Season 2 finale of Batwoman. The episode is expected to feature an epic standoff involving the series' ensemble, as Roman Sionis/Black Mask (Peter Outerbridge) causes chaos in Gotham City, after equipping the GCPD and former Crows agents with technology from previous Batman villains. Meanwhile, the Bat Team will be in dire straights after being betrayed by Kate Kane/Circe Sionis (Wallis Day), who also happened to steal and update the Batwoman batsuit. While there's no telling exactly how things will unfold, we do know that Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) is set to suit up as his comic-accurate counterpart, Batwing, which several of the episode's photos showcase.comicbook.com