When NBA teams hire head coaches, they’re not just looking for a person to organize the practice schedule and call the plays on game day. They’re also looking for a specific type of leader. Maybe they want a demanding tone-setter, like Tom Thibodeau. Perhaps they want a cheerful, measured type, like Mike D’Antoni. Maybe they think the best move is to hire someone steeped in the organizational culture and filled to the brim with corporate knowledge, like Erik Spoelstra. Or they might be after a youthful, teacher type who can focus on development, like Stephen Silas or James Borrego.