AC Milan have already signed Fikayo Tomori, but their transfer business with Chelsea this summer may not be done yet. Despite signing a new contract at Chelsea, Olivier Giroud still looks to be on his way, with Gianluca Di Marzio reporting last week that the Rossoneri have agreed personal terms with the veteran striker over a two-year contract. Now, they are just waiting for the “green light” from Chelsea — though it’s unclear if said green light will include a transfer fee (£3m maybe?). Should the light never turn green however, Milan would look to sign Real Madrid’s Luka Jović on loan, as Gazzetta dello Sport note.