Milwaukee Brewers select contract of RHP Jake Cousins, designate Zack Godley for assignment

By @BrewersFanJP
brewcrewball.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrior to the start of tonight’s series against the Diamondbacks, the Brewers made a move to get another pitcher in the bullpen. They selected the contract of RHP Jake Cousins, who will be making his MLB debut. To clear a roster spot for him (both on the active and 40-man), RHP Zack Godley was designated for assignment.

