MLB

Two distributor execs tell SBJ they haven’t approved Sinclair’s Bally Sports direct-to-consumer plans, contrary to Chris Ripley’s claims

By Andrew Bucholtz
Awful Announcing
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe idea of over-the-top direct-to-consumer sports streaming packages is much desired by many cord-cutters, but American networks have been reluctant to fully take that leap. Yes, more and more sports programming is winding up on DTC platforms, including ESPN+, Peacock, DAZN, and more, but there’s a lot that’s still not there. With ESPN, for example, there’s currently no way to buy content from their TV networks outside of a multichannel bundle (be that with a virtual MVPD like Sling or with a traditional MVPD like cable or satellite), a contrast to Canada where both major TV sports networks can be purchased over-the-top. Another prominent hole is with regional sports networks, and that had many people intrigued by Sinclair’s plan (first announced in December, spelled out in more detail last month and this month around their fundraising endeavors) to offer their Bally Sports RSNs (formerly the Fox Sports RSNs) direct-to-consumer. But the path there may have more hurdles ahead, especially now that some distributor pushback has become public.

awfulannouncing.com
#Direct To Consumer#Distributor#Nhl#Bally Sports#American#Mvpd#Sling#Fox Sports#Ott#Sports Business Journal#Dtc#Nba#Nhl#Dish Network#Dish Net#Ourand#Cablefax#Altice Usa
MLB
Disney
Amazon
Netflix
Related
MLBPosted by
Variety

Sinclair’s RSN Streaming Service Is a Gamble, but a Necessary One

Sinclair Broadcast Group recently unveiled ambitious plans for a direct-to-consumer local regional sports network (RSN) streaming service. The company has to roll the dice. The $9.6 billion spent on acquiring Fox Sports’ RSNs from Disney in August 2019 looks to have been a vast overpayment given the company wrote down the RSNs by $4.23 billion in November 2020. The inflated price may be compounded by the RSNs owing $1.82 billion in rights fees to teams, according to Sportico.
EntertainmentAwful Announcing

Sinclair reportedly bidding for NBC’s regional sports networks

The world of linear television has been in flux for years now, and with seemingly every network offering their own streaming service, that future is only getting murkier. One key area affected: regional sports networks, which went from being a pivotal piece of the Fox cable empire to being essentially held in escrow throughout the Fox-Disney merger to finally being purchased by Sinclair and rebranded under a partnership with Bally Sports. (A process that took years.)
NFLThe Verge

Apple reportedly wants in on NFL Sunday Ticket

In the quest to get people to pay monthly for video, having the rights to stream sports, especially football, is key. Apple might finally be playing that game to spruce up Apple TV Plus: The Information reports the trillion-dollar phone maker has expressed early interest in securing the rights to the NFL’s Sunday Ticket package — a subscription covering every game that is not airing on local affiliates — for its video service.
BusinessAdWeek

Report: Lachlan Murdoch Is Giving All Fox Corp. Staffers $2,000 Bonus

Nice news to report today: Fox Corporation executive chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch is giving each staffer across Fox Sports and Fox News/FBN a $2,000 bonus “or more.”. This was first reported by the Daily Beast. “I want to express my gratitude and the gratitude of the entire leadership team...
BusinessRadio Business Report

Comcast’s Commission Mission: Nixing Nexstar’s ‘PIX Business

On December 30, 2020, the sale of a former Tribune Media property serving the Big Apple formally closed. As a result, The E.W. Scripps Company was no longer the owner of The CW Network’s New York flagship, WPIX-11. How Scripps ended up with the station, and how it ended up...
EconomyAwful Announcing

USA Today is going to a paywall for selected articles, with digital subscriptions starting at $10 a month after discounted trial

With the digital advertising marketplace dominated by Facebook and Google and regularly offering lower and lower ad rates, more and more publishers that once depended on a free advertising-based model for their digital content are shifting to a paywall subscription model. The latest is Gannett’s USA Today, which is transitioning to a paywall, but plans to keep a fair bit of its news in front of that. Here’s more on that from a piece they published both online and in their print edition Wednesday, bylined from publisher Maribel Perez Wadsworth and editor-in-chief Nicole Carroll.
ElectronicsCult of Mac

Apple TV can’t match Amazon and Roku in popularity

Apple TV (the hardware, not the streaming service) makes up around 12.5% of set-top boxes in a very fragmented marketplace, according to analysis from Parks Associates. That lags behind Roku and Amazon’s Fire TV Box, which currently stand neck-and-neck. Nonetheless, Apple TV ranks a few percentage points ahead of Google’s Chromecast. Back in 2017, Chromecast came in ahead of Apple TV. And, as recently as 2018 and 2019, the two remained competitive.
MilitaryLight Reading

The Exchange, Comcast/NBCU to provide free Olympics streams to US service members

DALLAS and NEW YORK – The Exchange and Comcast NBCUniversal announced today that U.S. service members and honorably discharged Veterans worldwide will be able to stream NBCUniversal's extensive coverage of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games from their personal devices and computers through ShopMyExchange.com. This marks the third time the...
BusinessPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Murdoch Rewards Every Fox Employee With a $2K Bonus

Lachlan Murdoch has dug into the billion dollar revenues of his company, telling Fox Corporation employees they’re all receiving a bonus of $2,000 or more. In a note to staff Wednesday, the CEO of Fox Corporation, which includes Fox News and Fox Sports, announced that all staff across the company will receive the bonus. “I want to express my gratitude and the gratitude of the entire leadership team for your focus, your passion, your dedication and your resilience,” the eldest son of Rupert Murdoch wrote in an email reviewed by The Daily Beast. “Thank you for the important role you played in FOX achieving its business goals while also fulfilling our responsibilities to the communities and audiences we serve.” In May Fox’s cable network reported revenues of $1.47 billion.
Buffalo, NYtvtechnology.com

Sinclair’s WUTV/Fox 29 Launches Local News Operations

BUFFALO, N.Y.—Sinclair Broadcast Group has launched local news operations at its Fox 29 WUTV Buffalo, NY station with a nightly newscast at 10 p.m. and has gone live with a Buffalo Plus digital news site for Bills and Sabres fans. Fox 29 news, which began airing on July 1, provides...
NBAsportspromedia.com

Phoenix Mercury and Bally’s strike ‘US$66m’ sports betting deal

Phoenix Mercury are first professional women’s sports team to sign a sports betting deal. Agreement provides Bally’s with market access to a 15th US state. Company to operate a retail sportsbook in vicinity of Phoenix Suns Arena. The Phoenix Mercury have named Bally’s Corporation as their exclusive sports betting partner...
Gamblingcdcgamingreports.com

Bally’s combination with Gamesys approved by shareholders

Shareholders for Bally’s Corporation and Gamesys Wednesday approved a business combination of the companies. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, pending regulatory approval. When the combination was first announced in April 2021, the Rhode Island-based gaming operator said the acquisition of Gamesys, a global...
Real Estatemartechseries.com

Total Expert Launches Industry’s First Sales and Marketing Platform for Direct-to-Consumer Mortgage Market

Total Expert for Consumer Direct platform is the first single data model for direct lending, delivering marketing automation, lead management, and CRM capabilities all in one. Total Expert, the CRM and customer engagement platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions, today launched Total Expert for Consumer Direct—the first all-in-one sales and marketing platform built on a single data model for direct lending. The new offering ensures lenders can develop a complete understanding of each consumer based on their unique financial needs and deliver a personalized and valuable digital loan experience.

