San Juan Capistrano, CA - Jake Thrift - Was able to take in two of Thrift's starts this year and I can confidently this dual starting QB and ace for Moorpark HS was the best Ventura County Pitcher I saw. Ventura County agreed with this testament as the All-Coastal Canyon League awarded him Pitcher of the Year. The first outing I took in of his was against Newbury Park where he didn’t have his best stuff but still put out a solid outing going 4.2 2R/6H/7K. Then in his second start against a real solid Camarillo offense, he put together a top 3 start I’ve seen this year going six scoreless 1H/0R/13Ks. Two big things stood out to me in those starts. First, he understands his stuff and he knows exactly how he wants to attack hitters with that stuff. Secondly, he has one of the more serious, fast, and workmanlike manners I've ever seen from a HS pitcher. Thrift was effective in the simulated game action of our ProCase where he faced off against elite HS hitters as he only gave up one hit against the six batters he faced.