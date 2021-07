Last week, the LA Kings made the first move in what could shape up as an offseason of interest, by adding forward Viktor Arvidsson from the Nashville Predators. Arvidsson was an important add for the Kings, who ranked fifth from the bottom of the NHL in terms of goals scored. Arvidsson is a two-time 30-goal scorer, including a career-high of 34 in 2019. Adding a goalscorer to a team in need of goals? Sounds like a great match. Don’t sell Arvidsson’s game short though. In his own words, he believes he’s much more than just a goalscorer.