Day Around the Bay: Shake Shack Arrives In Downtown SF Next Week

Shake Shack opens its second SF location downtown next week. Shake Shack will debut in the Westfield Centre food court on Monday, June 28. [Hoodline]. The California legislature is getting set to approve the use of a budget surplus and federal stimulus cash to pay for the unpaid rent of low-income tenants across the state. The program would cost $5.2 billion, and it would be in addition to $600 state stimulus checks going out to millions of middle-income state residents. [New York Times]