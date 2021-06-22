Former Bulldog JT Brown Retires from Pro Hockey to Join Seattle Kraken TV Broadcast Team

The Seattle Kraken will be making their NHL debut in the 2021-2022 season. Residents of Seattle are going to have an extra activity on their to do list this year as hockey is making its way to the state of Washington. This is not only a very exciting time for people who live in Seattle, but it is exciting for fans of the NHL as well. As a fan of the NHL myself, I cannot wait to see what the Seattle Kraken have to offer in their inaugural season. With the addition of the 32nd NHL team, that also means that NHL 22 will feature the Seattle Kraken as a playable team in the game as well.