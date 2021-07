The Washington Mystics are hosting the Connecticut sun at the St. Elizabeth’s East Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington on Tuesday, June 29, at 19:00 ET in an all-Eastern battle between two squads on opposite trajectories lately. The Washington Mystics have back-to-back losses after winning their previous three matches and are fourth in the conference. On the other hand, the Connecticut Sun have two straight wins after losing their previous three and are sitting on top of the East and in the third place of the whole WNBA.