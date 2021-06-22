Severe Weather Statement issued for Morris, Sussex by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-21 16:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-22 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Morris; Sussex THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL MORRIS AND CENTRAL SUSSEX COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for northern and northwestern New Jersey.alerts.weather.gov