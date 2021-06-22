Flood Warning issued for Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 20:42:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Harrison The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Mississippi Wolf River Above Gulfport affecting Harrison County. For the Wolf River...including Landon, Gulfport...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wolf River Above Gulfport. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 7:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 10.9 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Bells Ferry Road will be closed within a mile of the bridge as the road will be covered by swift moving river current.