Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 21:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Washington County in east central New York * Until 1015 PM EDT. * At 914 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Hudson Falls to Country Knolls, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management. A few reports of downed trees and wires have been received in Saratoga County. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hudson Falls, Salem, Fort Edward, Granville, Hartford, Cambridge, Greenwich, Porter, Lee, White Creek, Easton, Argyle, Cossayuna, Center White Creek, Dunham Basin, Smiths Basin, Center Falls, Goose Island, Adamsville and East Hebron. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH