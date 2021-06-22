Special Weather Statement issued for Clarke, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 20:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Target Area: Clarke; Jasper A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN JASPER AND NORTHWESTERN CLARKE COUNTIES UNTIL 900 PM CDT At 814 PM CDT, Meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Orange, or 12 miles west of Quitman, moving east at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Stonewall around 840 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Pachuta.