Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Westchester, Orange, Rockland, Southern Westchester by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-21 18:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Westchester; Orange; Rockland; Southern Westchester AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT PASSAIC...NORTHERN BERGEN...WESTCHESTER...SOUTHEASTERN ORANGE AND ROCKLAND COUNTIES At 915 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered over West Milford, moving east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Yonkers, New City, Paramus, West Milford, Ossining, Ridgewood, Peekskill, Monsey, Nanuet, Ramsey, Ringwood, Haverstraw, Tarrytown, Pompton Lakes and Dobbs Ferry. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.alerts.weather.gov