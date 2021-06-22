News class named for AHS Hall of Fame
Five former athletes, a longtime coach and a team have been selected for induction into Aberdeen High School's athletic Hall of Fame. Former Bobcat standouts Mike White (Class of 1966), Kristy Fleming (1990), Brenda Blancas (1991), Stephanie Pellegrini (1996) and Erich Schmidtke (2008), recently retired AHS girls swim coach Jan Simons and Aberdeen's 2007 state 2A runner-up boys soccer team will be inducted in ceremonies scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 4 at the high school commons.