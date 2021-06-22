Sheriff's deputy kills Chimpanzee after a woman is attacked in Umatilla County, 911 call released
PENDLETON — A woman is recovering after a Chimpanzee attacked her, and Umatilla deputies were forced to kill the animal. According to the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, a Chimpanzee got out of it's cage and bit the owner's daughter. Crews responded to the home of Tamara Brogoitti and her chimpanzee, Buck. The daughter was trapped in the basement and needed immediate medical assistance.www.nbcrightnow.com