‘Yellowstone’ TV: Will the Delay of Season 4 Hurt the Series’ Ratings?

While it isn’t exactly the news we were all hoping for, “Yellowstone” fans now have some clarity as to when we expect the new season to roll out. The Paramount Network hit series “Yellowstone” will premiere its fourth and latest season this fall. The news came as a shock to fans of the show who were expecting a summer premiere for the new season. All three previous installments of “Yellowstone” began in the early summer and there was reason to believe season four would too. Instead, we now know that the new season will begin around the same time that leaves on trees begin changing. There is still no official date on when season four will begin, but many are pointing to the month of November as a probably time frame. November is several months away meaning “Yellowstone” fans will have to continue with patience. In the meantime, you can always count on Outsider for quality “Yellowstone” discussion topics.