The premiere of The lies of the week, the space dedicated by Andrés Manuel López Obrador to point out and present news and journalists, has caused the outpouring of international organizations and Mexican civil associations, warning of the dangers to press freedom, media plurality and a critical and informed public debate . A new offensive by the president in his strategy of confrontation and search for enemies that, this time dealing with the press, has also raised alarms due to an even more sensitive derivative: the safety of journalists. Human rights defenders warn of the possible consequences that these “stigmatizing speeches” could provoke in one of the most dangerous countries in the world for practicing journalism.