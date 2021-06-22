Monday night news update
In this news update, we continue to breakdown the latest coronavirus data with 48 new COVID cases and 5 new deaths in the state today, the Springfield Police Department releasing new surveillance video showing an armed suspect after he allegedly fired a gun and aimed it at police officers, and Western Mass News is getting answers after we noticed the former John Lynch Middle School on Northampton Street in Holyoke being demolished. Also Meteorologist Janna Brown has the latest forecast.www.westernmassnews.com